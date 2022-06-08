Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,650,000 Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,500,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.41% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

NASDAQ MCAA remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.