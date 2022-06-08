Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,068,546 Shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068,546 shares during the period. ScION Tech Growth I accounts for approximately 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,894,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 511,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth I by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

ScION Tech Growth I stock remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,860. ScION Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

