Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $17.11 Million in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,716,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,107,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.97% of DTRT Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTRT. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DTRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

