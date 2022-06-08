Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $16.64 Million in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,678,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.14% of Newcourt Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.