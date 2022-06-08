Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $12.64 Million Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,799 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Recharge Acquisition worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 300,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 117,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 826,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 455,431 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCHG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,214. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

