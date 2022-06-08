Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,784,504 Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,784,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000.

Shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

