Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,142,649 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142,649 shares during the quarter. CF Acquisition Corp. IV makes up about 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.25% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,218,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 144,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,478. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

