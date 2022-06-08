Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,579,917 Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,579,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPACU. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,135,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,004,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,833,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,075,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BPACU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,566. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

