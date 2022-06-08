RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $483.66

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.66 ($6.06) and traded as low as GBX 386.60 ($4.84). RWS shares last traded at GBX 386.60 ($4.84), with a volume of 1,147,847 shares traded.

RWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on RWS from GBX 745 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.65) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on RWS in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.15) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 653.75 ($8.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 389.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 482.95.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £33,500 ($41,979.95).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

