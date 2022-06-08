Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.37 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.96 ($0.10). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 8.03 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,207,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.