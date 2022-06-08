Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,827.27 ($73.02).

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($81.45) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($60.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 135 ($1.69) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,091 ($76.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,166. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,743.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,456.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £98.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

