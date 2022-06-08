RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.68.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 36,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,278. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

