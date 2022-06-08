Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) will post $58.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.77 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Ring Energy posted sales of $47.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full-year sales of $240.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.46 million to $254.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $302.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE REI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 2,985,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,710. The firm has a market cap of $510.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

