RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $28.07 million and approximately $877,836.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00154296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00404692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029566 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

