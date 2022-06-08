Richard P. Hamada Sells 1,626 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KEYS traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 651,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

