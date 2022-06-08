RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.76. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 2,966,725 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut RiceBran Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,916,447 shares of company stock worth $2,121,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.