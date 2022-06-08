REVV Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $4.13 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

