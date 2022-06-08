ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $244.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $233.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

RMD has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

ResMed stock opened at $214.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.55. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

