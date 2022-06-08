Research Analysts Set Expectations for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.24. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

