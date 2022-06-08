renDOGE Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $247,813.12 and $5.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

