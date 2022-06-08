Render Token (RNDR) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $174.70 million and $6.58 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

