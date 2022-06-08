RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of RCMT opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.01.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $66,032.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,745. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

