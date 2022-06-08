Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will report $16.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $68.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.75 billion to $68.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.71 billion to $74.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.51. 5,534,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,824. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

