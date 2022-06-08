Raydium (RAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.18 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002916 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $99.32 million and approximately $29.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00228598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00430931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 113,003,413 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

