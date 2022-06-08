Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $125,841.80 and $10,701.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00233631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

