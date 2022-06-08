Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and $28,216.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,374.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.50 or 0.05934293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00204596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00592521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00605282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070540 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,309,849 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

