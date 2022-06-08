QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 167,215 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $449,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.81. The stock had a trading volume of 132,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

