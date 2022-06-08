QUAI DAO Achieves Market Cap of $273,088.59 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $273,088.59 and $152,838.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00191075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00393412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029916 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars.

