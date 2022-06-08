PUBLISH Hits Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $1,260.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

