Project Pai (PAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $654.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $654.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00046636 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,805,629,670 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,538,869 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.