Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRIM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 923,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

