Polkamarkets Market Capitalization Achieves $6.92 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $431,850.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,664 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

