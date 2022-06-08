PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. 34,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,907. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

