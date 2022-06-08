Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $93,706.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 137.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 63.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 40.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in Plexus by 0.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

