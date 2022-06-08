Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.34

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.34 and traded as low as C$12.92. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 17,413 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$419.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 85.62%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

