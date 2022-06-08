Pivot Token Market Capitalization Tops $133,642.57 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $133,642.57 and $273,910.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

