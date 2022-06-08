Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.05

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 1534421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.17.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$30,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,037,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,197,529.67. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 187,900 shares of company stock valued at $300,857 and sold 518,000 shares valued at $789,140.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

