PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares were up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.81. Approximately 70,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 105,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMU. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

