Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

