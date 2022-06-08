Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $26.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $518,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.