Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.
About Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX)
