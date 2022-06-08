Peet DeFi One Day Volume Reaches $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00224124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00405503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

