Peet DeFi One Day Volume Reaches $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00224124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00405503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029893 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

