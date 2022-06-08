PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 174,691 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy accounts for approximately 7.0% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 0.50% of PDC Energy worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $80,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,975.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,038 shares of company stock worth $3,730,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. 13,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,196. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $86.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.