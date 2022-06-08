ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $779,903.23

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $779,903.23 and $17.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,364.00 or 0.99915033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00029333 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

