Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $45,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,012.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,358,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $283.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.56 and its 200-day moving average is $294.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $253.33 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

