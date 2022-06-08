Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$13.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.
Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)
