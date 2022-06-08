Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $2.26. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $10.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PANW stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.52. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $351.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

