Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 482,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,849,084 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,847 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 414.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 150.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 147,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

