Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

OXM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 341,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.00.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

